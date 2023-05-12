FY2026 EPS Estimates for Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Decreased by Analyst

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Adicet Bio in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adicet Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.00) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s FY2027 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $286.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.20.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,833,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $12,163,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $29,284,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 311.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after buying an additional 1,482,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,143,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after buying an additional 700,362 shares during the last quarter.

In other Adicet Bio news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $34,314.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,919.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

