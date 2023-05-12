FY2027 EPS Estimates for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. Decreased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $395.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. Xeris Biopharma has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 64.8% during the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.

