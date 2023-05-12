FY2027 EPS Estimates for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. Decreased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share.
Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
Xeris Biopharma Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 64.8% during the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Xeris Biopharma
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xeris Biopharma (XERS)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.