GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,957,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in GameStop by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 301.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after buying an additional 1,644,587 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 293.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 825,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after buying an additional 615,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

Insider Activity at GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 23.09% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,606.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.