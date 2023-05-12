Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in April

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Givaudan Trading Up 1.7 %

GVDNY stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average of $64.55. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $74.67.

Givaudan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.8962 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Givaudan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,976.00.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

