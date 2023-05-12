Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in April

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Givaudan Trading Up 1.7 %
GVDNY stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average of $64.55. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $74.67.
Givaudan Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.8962 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th.
Givaudan Company Profile
Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.
