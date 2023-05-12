Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Position Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 781,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDIV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 150,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 349,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 47,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 264.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 119,640 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $32.07.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

