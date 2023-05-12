Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 145.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 72,030 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 609,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after buying an additional 27,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

