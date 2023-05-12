Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 8,471 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

