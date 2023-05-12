Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $15.72 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after buying an additional 134,979 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 82,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Apple Trading Up 0.1 %

Apple stock opened at $173.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

