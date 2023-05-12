Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $4.14 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.6% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,525,555,000 after purchasing an additional 424,839 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,737,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,526,687,000 after purchasing an additional 245,336 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $173.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.65. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

