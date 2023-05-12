Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 15,552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 176,648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,838,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 63,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 267.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day moving average is $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

