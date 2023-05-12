Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.17

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.17 and traded as high as C$42.93. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at C$42.53, with a volume of 19,098 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hammond Power Solutions from C$29.00 to C$41.50 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$385.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

