Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HMOP. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $436,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 120.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 144.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 42,335 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

