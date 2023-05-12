HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE HCA opened at $278.10 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $294.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.36.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.88.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,467 shares of company stock worth $3,975,488 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

