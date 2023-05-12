Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stock Position Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 34,107 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 662.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 54,540 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,951.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,127.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.