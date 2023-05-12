HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HealthWarehouse.com Stock Performance

HealthWarehouse.com stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. HealthWarehouse.com has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Get HealthWarehouse.com alerts:

About HealthWarehouse.com

(Get Rating)

Read More

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc is an online pharmacy, which engages in the sale and delivery of prescriptions focusing on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. It offers prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Florence, KY.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthWarehouse.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthWarehouse.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.