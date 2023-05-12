Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,384,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,562,000 after buying an additional 150,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after buying an additional 98,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,214,000 after buying an additional 73,940 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after buying an additional 203,713 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $53.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

