Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

TWNK opened at $26.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.63. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $345.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.