IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 4,634 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 955.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 107,907 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 95,903 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 21,490.6% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 68,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 65,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.26. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $47.97.

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

