IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Price Performance

In related news, Director Wade Loo purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,305.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at $530,622.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Wade Loo acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 55.30%. The business had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.84%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.