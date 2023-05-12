IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,613 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,281 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 121.1% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Tapestry’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Stories

