IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of GT opened at $14.23 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.50 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

