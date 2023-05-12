IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 560.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $67.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

