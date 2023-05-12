IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $50.54 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.45.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

