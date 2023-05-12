IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in IonQ were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,148,000 after purchasing an additional 306,192 shares during the period. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,448,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after buying an additional 122,962 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 8,179.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 1,298,402 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $7.02 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IonQ Company Profile

IONQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

