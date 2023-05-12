IFP Advisors Inc Has $188,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 111.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Snap-on by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Snap-on from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total value of $502,047.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,910.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total transaction of $502,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,910.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,715. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNA opened at $256.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $265.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

