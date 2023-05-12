IFP Advisors Inc Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.67.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $413.64 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $424.46 and a 200-day moving average of $416.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

