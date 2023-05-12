IFP Advisors Inc Has $204,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in DexCom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $121.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.96 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $126.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $4,228,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,337 shares in the company, valued at $36,427,189.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,433,574 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.