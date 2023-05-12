IFP Advisors Inc Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,301,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after purchasing an additional 619,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 111.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 471,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 81.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 408,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 37.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 407,203 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Barings BDC

In related news, Director Thomas Okel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,297.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Barings BDC news, Director Jeffrey Chillag acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,544.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Okel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at $161,297.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,000 shares of company stock worth $215,000. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barings BDC Trading Up 1.8 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.34 million, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.55%.

Barings BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.