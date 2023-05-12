IFP Advisors Inc Has $215,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Clorox by 14.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,869,000 after buying an additional 210,575 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.08.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.54 and a 200 day moving average of $150.96. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.81, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 813.79%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.