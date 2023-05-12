IFP Advisors Inc Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

JCI opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.