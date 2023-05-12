IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $188.21 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $197.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

