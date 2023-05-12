IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 981.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Allstate Stock Up 0.6 %

Allstate stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.95. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.