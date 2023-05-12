IFP Advisors Inc Makes New $199,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAAU. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,870,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,517,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 466,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 317,110 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,827,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $19.97 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

