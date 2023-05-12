IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 934 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $311,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.68) to €16.00 ($17.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $26.05.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.9387 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.84%.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

