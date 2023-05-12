IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 125,335 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MHN opened at $10.39 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

