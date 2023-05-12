IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Veeva Systems by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $173.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

