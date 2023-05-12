IFP Advisors Inc Sells 10,449 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,449 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $192,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance
Shares of CLOU opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.89 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.
Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile
The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.