IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,229 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile



Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.



