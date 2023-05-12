IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,533 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

CBSH opened at $48.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.