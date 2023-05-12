IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,717 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HACK opened at $45.91 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

