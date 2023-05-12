IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,827 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

