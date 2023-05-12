IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,884 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

IOO stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.45 and a 1-year high of $73.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.30.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

