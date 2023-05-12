IFP Advisors Inc Sells 3,476 Shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCEF opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $22.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Income Opportunity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.