IFP Advisors Inc Sells 66 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $778.71.

NYSE:FICO opened at $749.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $702.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $638.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $346.66 and a 12-month high of $762.73.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $823,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,842 shares of company stock worth $3,446,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

