IFP Advisors Inc Sells 72 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 1,168.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 975.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $178.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $206.68. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.77 and its 200 day moving average is $184.42.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Bank of America upped their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.97.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

