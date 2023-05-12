IFP Advisors Inc Sells 771 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IYH stock opened at $279.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.19. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $294.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.