IFP Advisors Inc Sells 7,900 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTN opened at $10.19 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

