IFP Advisors Inc Sells 964 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in GitLab were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GitLab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

GitLab Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of -0.31. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $70.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 847,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 8,694 shares worth $276,864. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.