IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,489,000 after purchasing an additional 809,078 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 667,905 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 450,122 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $168.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $172.97.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

