IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $182.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $194.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 34.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on DEO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.43) to GBX 3,700 ($46.69) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.78) to GBX 4,200 ($53.00) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($64.35) to GBX 4,890 ($61.70) in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

